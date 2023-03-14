Britain is committed to “swift and robust action” to counter any threat to UK national interests from China, under Rishi Sunak’s updated blueprint for UK foreign and defence policy.

The “refreshed” integrated review (IR23) document says China under Communist Party rule represents an “epoch-defining and systemic challenge” to almost every aspect of government policy and the everyday lives of British people.

While the UK will seek to continue to engage “constructively” with the regime on tackling shared priorities, the review warns that this will become increasingly difficult if Beijing continues its trend towards greater “authoritarianism and assertiveness”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The document describes the approach as a “template for mature diplomacy” between two permanent members of the UN Security Council, mirroring that adopted by key allies, including those in Europe, the US, Australia, Canada and Japan.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with (left to right) Col Jaimie Norman, Admiral Sir Ben Key, First Sea Lord, and Commander Gus Carnie during his visit to San Diego, US for meetings with US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese as part of Aukus, a trilateral security pact between Australia, the UK, and the US. Picture date: Monday March 13, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Aukus. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

“Where it is consistent with these interests, we will engage constructively with the Chinese government, business and people and cooperate on shared priorities,” the review says.

“But wherever the Chinese Communist Party’s actions and stated intent threaten the UK’s interests, we will take swift and robust action to protect them.”

The document was unveiled as the Prime Minister was in California for a three-way summit with the United United States and Australia as part of the Aukus project to develop nuclear-powered submarines for the Australian navy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It highlights two developments of “particular concern” as China’s “deepening partnership” with Russia and Moscow’s “growing cooperation” with Iran.

It refers to the “threat” posed by certain actions from Beijing but does not label the Chinese state as a threat in itself, which will likely lead to criticism from “hawks” in the Tory party.

Mr Sunak has dialled down on his own language surrounding China since he challenged to replace Boris Johnson as Tory leader last summer. At the time, he called China the “biggest-long term threat to Britain”.

In the Commons, former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said he was “confused” as to what the Government’s position was as he contrasted what he said was the UK’s reluctance to impose sanctions on China compared with the US.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Does that now mean that China is a threat or an epoch-defining challenge or a challenging government epoch or none of that?” he asked to laughter from MPs.

The review confirms plans announced overnight to increase defence spending by £5 billion over the next two years – less than Defence Secretary Ben Wallace had been reportedly seeking – with an “aspiration” to raise it to 2.5% of national income “as fiscal and economic circumstances allow”.

The promised funding will see an extra £1.98 billion this year and £2.97 billion next year for defence.

Some £3 billion will be invested in defence nuclear enterprises, including supporting the Aukus project, while £1.9 billion will replenish and bolster munitions stockpiles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Russia, the review states the UK will seek to contest Moscow’s “malign” influence on the world stage, working with countries from Moldova to Mongolia and central Asia, while “degrading” Russian capabilities which threaten the UK.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

In other measures, a new National Protective Security Authority within MI5 launched on Monday will give expert advice to UK businesses and other organisations on how to counter foreign spies.