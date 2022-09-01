'Unacceptable' homes bid in Yorkshire Dales to be rejected for a second time

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concert Living first submitted proposals for the Springfield Crescent site last November before lodging an appeal with the government after Craven District Council failed to make a decision within a 13-week deadline.

That appeal is still ongoing – and now the developer’s second application is set to be refused at a council meeting on Monday.

A report to the meeting described the mix and density of the homes as “unacceptable” and said they would “appear contrived and out of keeping” with Bentham which sits between the Yorkshire Dales and Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Land in Bentham where 47 homes could be built

The report added there was also insufficient information from the developers on the risk of flooding and protecting biodiversity.

The plans have received 27 objections from residents who said they have “serious privacy issues” about the development which backs onto existing properties.

One resident said in a letter: “The development is far too large for this location, being right next to a quiet crescent of mainly retirement bungalows. The size of the development, and the obvious traffic generated by it, will virtually smother what is now my peace and tranquillity.”

Bentham Town Council also said in another letter: “The council is concerned that 47 new houses will potentially result in 94 more cars being on the road in an area which already suffers from severe parking problems. The council would like to see proposals from the highways department and the police on how this will be managed.”

The difference between the two applications from Concert Living is minor, with only a slight change in the mix of housing. Both sets of proposals include one to five bedroom properties, including 14 which are classed as affordable.

The developers said in its plans: “The proposed development seeks to achieve an optimum solution which minimises the potential adverse effects on the environment and delivers a responsive layout.