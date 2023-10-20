Large swathes of land earmarked for HS2 in Leeds for more than a decade will be sold off next summer, after Rishi Sunak scrapped the northern leg of the high-speed railway.

Leeds Council said almost 700 hectares of land is currently being safeguarded for the project and some of it is “valuable brownfield land” worth more than £8m per hectare.

Developers have been prevented from building on those sites as there were plans to build a new high-speed line running into a redeveloped Leeds Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project was due to kickstart a major redevelopment known as South Bank, which promised to double the size of Leeds city centre and create 8,000 new homes.

Leeds Council said almost 700 hectares of land is being safeguarded for the project and some of it is “valuable brownfield land” worth more than £8m per hectare.

Mike Briffett, former president of Leeds Chamber of Commerce, said the land “largely remains undeveloped” and this is “stalling the city’s ambitions” for South Bank.

He said there is “a lot of frustration” that more than 10 years of work on bringing HS2 to Leeds is being scrapped.

HS2 Ltd will begin releasing land by next summer, but said any property needed for Northern Powerhouse Rail will “remain protected”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company said it does not own “the vast majority” of the land, but any property which has been bought will be offered back to former owners or their successors.

An image of what the Leeds Station could have looked like, if if it was redeveloped for HS2

“Otherwise it is expected that land will be sold on the open market,” a spokeswoman added.

The council, which works with HS2 Ltd to safeguard the land, has been warned that some of it will need to be kept from developers if it wants to hold onto any hope of turning Leeds Station into a T-shaped facility with a high-speed line running south.

It has previously stated that a new north-south line would put the city at the heart of a network of 14m people running from the Midlands up to the North East and Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor James Lewis, leader of the council, said the Government needs to set out a clear plan to upgrade the north's rail network and "provide certainty for businesses and residents”.

Boris Johnson’s government decided the eastern leg of HS2 would not run to Leeds in 2021, but said the land would not be released as it was exploring options to take HS2 services to the city via another route.

Mr Sunak then decided to scrap the entire second phase of the infrastructure project to save money, meaning the line will not run north of Birmingham.

Some political leaders in Leeds hope that Labour will revive the project if it wins the next General Election and bring a high-speed to Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Sir Keir Starmer has said the party cannot commit to building the northern leg if the Government takes “a wrecking ball” to it, by releasing safeguarded land and cancelling construction contracts.