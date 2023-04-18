All Sections
Veteran Yorkshire MP Barry Sheerman takes time off after having kidney removed

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman has had his kidney removed and will be taking time away from political duties, he has confirmed.

Victoria Finan
By Victoria Finan
Published 18th Apr 2023, 13:27 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 13:27 BST

Mr Sheerman, 82, who has been Labour MP for the West Yorkshire town since 1979, has already announced he will be stepping down at the next General Election.

Posting on social media, he said: “I have recently undergone surgery to remove a kidney, all has gone well but I will be taking time away from Parliament to recuperate.”

He did not give any further details about his health.

Mr Sheerman, 82, who has been Labour MP for the West Yorkshire town since 1979, has already announced he will be stepping down at the next General Election.
Mr Sheerman’s fellow MPs rallied round with messages of support. Labour MP for Leeds Central Hilary Benn said: “All the best, Barry,” while Richard Burgon, the MP for Leeds East, said: “Get well soon Barry, and will look forward to seeing you back in the Chamber, causing the government problems in all the right ways, when you’re fully recovered.”

In December 2021, Mr Sheerman announced he would not stand as candidate in the next General Election, which is likely to be in 2024.

Announcing his decision to his constituents, he said: “I have decided not to stand at the next General Election. That is some time away - it could be two-and-a-half years but I wanted you to know that I won't be the candidate next time. There is going to be a transition but meanwhile I am going to be your member of Parliament, serving the community and working with you. There is much to be done.”

"It is time for change, it is going to be gradual but it is going to come.”

