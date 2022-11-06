Mr Blomfield spoke with Sophy Ridge on Sky News on Sunday morning (November 6).

In the emotional interview, he discussed the death of his father, Harry, who took his own life after receiving a diagnosis for inoperable lung cancer.

Since his father’s death, Mr Blomfield has campaigned to change the law on assisted dying.

Paul Blomfield appeared on Sky New's with Sophy Ridge to discuss the death of his father. His father, Harry, took his own life after being diagnosed with inoperable cancer. Photo taken from Sky News interview.

Currently, assisted dying is illegal in England and Wales under the Suicide Act 1961. Under the Act, someone judged to have helped the suicide or attempted suicide of another person can be imprisoned for up to 14 years.

Speaking on Sky, Mr Blomfield said: “The current law prevents people from having choice at the end of their life and it drives people to take very desperate measures in cases, like my father did.

"Even discussing their plans would make family members complicit.

"I want to see a change in the law which gives people choice.”

Speaking about his father, an visibly emotional Mr Blomfield said: "He was brought up in poverty. The war changed it for him because he became an RAF pilot and that opened up opportunities

“He was offered a job as an airline pilot but he turned it down because he thought there was no future in it.

“He built a very successful business career and he had a good life.

"He was a great father. He was a very private person but even so I think he would want me to talk about his death because I know he always believed in giving people a choice and in a sense that should have given me an indication of what he'd do after being given a terminal diagnosis but I didn’t really factor it in.

"He was quite positive. He was trying to make the most of things so it was a real shock to get a call out of the blue to say he had been found dead in his garage.”

Discussing the impact a change in law would have, Mr Blomfield said: “A lot of the discussion around assisted dying if focused on what would it look like if we changed the law but I think we need to give a lot more attention to what the law already does to people and the misery that it causes. Not changing the law is an act of deep harm for many people.”

“If the law had been different, as it is in other countries, he could have talked to us. He probably could have lived longer. I think he took the decision to go prematurely because he wanted to act while he still could and if he'd been able to talk, we could have planned together and have a little longer. He could have died with his family around him.”

Viewers took to social media to praise Mr Blomfield for his interview.

Susan Hendrickson said: “What a moving interview with Paul Bloomfield, cancer touches so many then such a delicate subject”, while Tuks Law said: “Having watched my own dad die of lung cancer I completely understand and support each individual having choice in dying. Such a powerful interview from Paul Bloomfield this morning.”

Glenys Thornton added: “Amazing and moving interview from Paul Bloomfield MP about assisted dying. Sophy Ridge quite right that Parliament needs to catch up with the public.”