The conversion of the former Villa Esplanade Hotel into 28 apartments has been approved by Scarborough Council.

The conversion of the former hotel, restaurant, and bar at Villa Esplanade, Scarborough has been granted approval and will be converted into apartments. The Grade-II listed building, which is located around 500 metres southeast of Scarborough town centre, dates from circa 1840-50 and is decorated with Gothicised stucco.

Sold for £1.25m, the building was previously home to a hotel as well as the El Gringos Mexican restaurant on the ground floor and the Ink Lounge Bar, which occupied the basement of the Villa Esplanade. The applicant, Wright Investments, has said it will be converted into 28 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council report states that several concerns were raised by the authority regarding “unauthorised” works which had been undertaken after listed building consent for the conversion was first granted in April 2021.

The Villa Esplanade Hotel in its heydey

The “unauthorised” works noted by Scarborough Council’s conservation officer included the removal of timber lintels in many window openings, the insertion of breeze blockwork and “cementitious bricks” in place of timber lintels and bricks, and the removal of and damage to, internal cornice work. The conservation officer also noted “the breach of other pre-commencement conditions”.

According to the council report, the “unauthorised” works did not form part of the works detailed in previous planning submissions or were works requiring “further details conditioned by decision notices”. However, if the proposal is implemented in accordance with the submitted details “there would be no detrimental impact upon the special architectural and historic interest of the listed building” according to the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning authority approved the conversion on February 9 and set out additional conditions.

The authority noted: “As submitted, the proposed works were not entirely acceptable. As such, the local planning authority acted positively and proactively, by securing the submission of additional details to address the original concerns.”

Villa Esplanade Hotel