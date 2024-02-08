Village deli and antiques centre approved despite concerns over impact on town centre
Three retrospective planning applications were submitted for Deer Park Farm in Thrybergh, asking for permission to continue to run its deli, antiques centre, and agricultural shop with bulky goods warehouse. Planning officers recommended that the deli be approved – but that the antiques centre and shop be refused permission and enforcement action be taken.
However, councillors on the planning board voted to give the whole scheme the go-ahead, against the recommendation.
A report by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s planning officers states that the buildings are ‘not complimentary’ to the surrounding residential area, and are ‘larger’ than required to ‘meet the needs of local residents’. It added that two objections had been received from neighbours on the grounds of noise from deliveries and the opening time of 8am.
It adds that an antiques shop could ‘easily be located’ in the town centre, and that there are ‘preferable sites’ for the sale of bulky goods
“Selling agricultural equipment is not considered to be meeting an identified local shopping need,” officers added. “Preferable sites were identified in the Rotherham Town Centre and the applicant has failed to provide adequate justification to require this retail unit to be located in this residential location.”
Mr J Lomas, on behalf of the applicant, told a planning meeting on February 8 the site provides “a sustainable opportunity to use an existing building in the community which is devoid of facilities,” adding that housing plans in the area would equal more demand for amenities locally.
Councillor Micheal Bennett Sylvester also spoke in support of the application, adding that the site provides Thrybergh ‘not just with a local shop’ but with social opportunities.
He added there are ‘barriers to employment’ in the area, such as a ‘massive degradation to the transport network’.
“If this is refused, the owner will not go and open an antiques centre somewhere else,” he said.
Coun Simon Burnett: “We refuse the officer recommendation on the basis that the weight of the sequential testing is not as relevant here. There will be no adverse impact in my opinion of these two retail units. I don’t feel that we should be trying to force people to commute into Rotherham.”
