The Halt Heronby is an action group of concerned residents from Riccall, Escrick, Stillingfleet, Deighton, their respective parish councils and local landowners, who are concerned about plans for the community of around 3,500 homes.

Heronby has been selected as Selby District Council’s preferred option for a new settlement as part of its Local Plan. A final decision has not yet been made and the plan is currently undergoing a public consultation exercise.

Two other options – land at the former Burn Airfield and a site at Church Fenton Airbase – were considered less suitable by council officers. Landowner Escrick Park Estate has described Heronby as a “garden village”, but campaigners have said a “utopian picture” is being painted.

How Heronby could look

Group member Phil Wade said: “This is not a village as it is being marketed. With eventually up to 3,500 homes and a population of up to 12,000 people, it is clearly a town that is being planned – that is bigger than Tadcaster.”

The homes would be built in stages, with the final one not completed until the 2060s, according to the Estate. Concerns have also been raised about the impact on the “already massively congested” A19. While not part of the masterplan proposal, the Estate is considering supporting plans for a new bypass.

Mr Wade added: “We just can’t understand the logic – housebuilding on this scale should be focused on previously used brownfield sites close to existing public transport hubs.”

Sean Kenyon, from York, one of the part owners of adjacent Moreby Wood, said: “The environmental impact on ancient woodland would be acute despite assurances given. Heron Wood in the centre of the site and the adjacent Moreby Wood would have delicate ecosystems damaged beyond recovery during the build period. To name this town after the wood that it will irreparably damage is obscene.”

“We really hope residents across the area take this last chance to make their feelings known before the local landscape and quality of life is changed forever,” Mr Wade added.

Council leader Coun Mark Crane said when the consultation launched: “The ‘Heronby’ settlement will take a long time to construct and will require a range of new infrastructure to be in place including a bypass around the village of Escrick, the provision of new primary and secondary schools, health care and recreation facilities.”

Beilby Forbes Adam, from Escrick Park Estate, haid said the vision for Heronby “is that it will be a beautifully designed and functional settlement with homes, employment space, schools, shops and green open spaces that sit comfortably within the landscape.”

More details on the campaign can be found at www.haltheronby.co.uk A consultation on Selby’s Local Plan runs until October 7.