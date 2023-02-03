Voters have no faith Sunak will clear up sleaze, new poll finds

Voters have little confidence Rishi Sunak can take care of sleaze in British politics, a new poll reveals.

In the week the Prime Minister hit 100 days in office, sacked Nadhim Zahawi and faced a growing crisis over Dominic Raab, a new poll found only one per cent of voters are “completely confident” in Mr Sunak's ability to eradicate sleaze.

Six per cent said they were “confident” he could, but 55 per cent were “not confident at all”.

Among Conservative voters, only three per cent were “completely confident” that Sunak could take care of sleaze, and 82 per cent of Labour voters said they were “not confident at all”, according to the polling by People Polling for GB News,

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to Northern School of Art in Hartlepool, County Durham

Meanwhile the poll indicated the Tories remain well behind Labour in terms of voting intentions.

This poll sees Labour on 46 per cent of the national vote (-4 on last week), the Conservative Party at 22 per cent (+1), the Liberal Democrats on 9 per cent (+1), the Greens on 7 per cent (+2) and Reform on 7 per cent (no change). This means the gap between Labour and the Conservatives is now 24 points and is well adrift of the opposition Labour Party.

The poll also revealed that more people support striking teachers than oppose them.

Conducted a day after teachers across the UK walked out in a dispute over pay and conditions, it found

they have the backing of nearly half of voters.

When asked for their view on the issue, 48 per cent said they support the strikes and 28 per cent said they oppose them. Twenty-four per cent said they didn’t know or prefered not to say.

Among Conservative voters, 30 per cent supported the strikes and 54 per cent opposed them. Among Labour voters, 84 per cent supported the strikes and only 7 per cent opposed them.