As of 9am this morning, Yorkshire and the Humber is the only area of England recording Index 10 levels of air pollution.

Asthmatics have been told that they may need to use their medication more often and everybody is being advised to think more carefully about exercising outside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the UK Air Information Resource, in line with this morning’s data, “Adults and children with lung problems, adults with heart problems, and older people, should avoid strenuous physical activity.

Vehicles queuing in traffic

“People with asthma may find they need to use their reliever inhaler more often.”

The rest of the population should “reduce physical exertion, particularly outdoors, especially if you experience symptoms such as cough or sore throat.”