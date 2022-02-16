Warning: article contains graphic details of House of Lords member and a sheep's testicles

House of Lords member Lord Daniel Moylan says he would prefer to eat sheep's testicles than face journalism undertaken by The Yorkshire Post. Getty.

In response to his Lordship's sneering remarks - triggered by a piece of well-researched, high quality journalism produced by The Yorkshire Post' s Head of News Paul Jeeves, in relation to rural Britain being neglected by the so-called levelling up agenda - we took a closer look at how Lord Moylan benefits from the public purse.

In THIS article, we revealed just how much Lord Moylan took from the taxpayer for just 155 days' attendances. We cannot confirm whether or not work, per se, was undertaken nor the nature of any possible work. Because of the time and effort that went into that piece of journalism, and given The Yorkshire Post's long-term future very much depends on subscribers backing the title and its mission, the piece was placed behind the newspaper's paywall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lord Moylan - now an unelected peer handed £300 a day to sit in the House of Lords - responded to that in a rather unedifying manner for someone gifted such prestige and status. He said: "I don’t know what this article says except that the first few lines clearly misrepresent me. To read further I’d have to pay 50p to The Yorkshire Post, and I’d rather eat sheep’s testicles."

Editor of The Yorkshire Post James Mitchinson responded offering to help Lord Moylan. He said: "We'll pop some in the post for you, M'Lord. Where you pop them is entirely your business, of course."