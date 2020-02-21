Warning rural poor will 'freeze in their homes' over coal and wet wood ban

The sale of the most polluting fuels burned in household stoves and open fires will be phased out from next year to clean up the air, the Government has said.

Plans to phase out the sale of house coal and wet wood have been confirmed, as part of efforts to tackle tiny particle pollutants known as PM2.5, which can penetrate deep into lungs and the blood and cause serious health problems.

Stock photo of a wood-burning stove. Photo: PA

Wood burning stoves and coal fires are the single largest source of PM2.5, contributing three times as much of the pollution as road transport, the Environment Department (Defra) said.

So sales of two of the most polluting fuels, wet wood and house coal, will be phased out from 2021 to 2023, to give householders and suppliers time to move to cleaner alternatives such as dry wood and manufactured solid fuels.

These produce less smoke and pollution, and are cheaper and more efficient to burn, officials said.

Environment Secretary George Eustice, said: "Cosy open fires and wood-burning stoves are at the heart of many homes up and down the country, but the use of certain fuels means that they are also the biggest source of the most harmful pollutant that is affecting people in the UK.

"By moving towards the use of cleaner fuels such as dry wood we can all play a part in improving the health of millions of people.

"This is the latest step in delivering on the challenge we set ourselves in our world-leading clean air strategy.

"We will continue to be ambitious and innovative in tackling air pollution from all sources as we work towards our goal to halve the harm to human health from air pollution by 2030."

Sales of all bagged traditional house coal from shops will be phased out by February 2021, and the sale of loose coal direct to customers via approved coal merchants - often through deliveries - will end by February 2023.

Sales of wet wood in units of under two cubic metres will be restricted from sale from February 2021, to allow for existing stocks to be used up.

Wet wood sold in larger volumes will need to be sold with advice on how to dry it before burning from this date, the Government said.

Manufacturers of solid fuels will also need to show they have a very low sulphur content and only emit a small amount of smoke.

But critics said this would hit the poor who live in rural areas, as the alternatives are more expensive.

Ian Gregory, an independent lobbyist for the fuel industry, said: “This is appalling news for the rural poor.

“Nearly four million people are off the gas grid in the UK. Many of them keep their homes warm with coal because they can't afford briquettes which cost twice as much.

“As they won't be able to pay for briquettes they will use readily accessible wet wood which is far more polluting than coal. People will freeze in their homes and there will be no reduction in harmful emissions.”