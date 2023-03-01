News you can trust since 1754
Watch as Rotherham MP calls out PM over smart motorway "death traps"

The Rotherham MP Sarah Champion has strongly criticised the Government’s record on so-called smart motorways, calling them a “death trap”.

Kit Sandeman
By Kit Sandeman
2 hours ago

In Prime Minister’s Questions today, the Labour MP said the Government had reneged on its pledge to halt the rollout of smart motorways.

Safety campaigners have long argued “smart motorways” increase the risk of fatalities, particularly in areas where the hard shoulder has been removed.

Labour has previously accused the Government of attempting to expand the road network on the cheap, and at the cost of driver safety.

Rotherham MP Sarah Champion spoke in the House of Commons
Last year, the Government said it was “pausing” new schemes, but today the House of Commons heard three more schemes have gone live since then, with three more on the way.

During PMQs today, Sarah Champion also said that there had been further fatalities on smart motorways since that pledge was made.

The Prime Minister said safety was always the Government's primary concern.

You can view the full exchange from the House of Commons in the video above.

