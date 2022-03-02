Watch: MPs give Ukrainian ambassador a moving standing ovation in Parliament

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle confirmed that Vadym Prystaiko was seated in the gallery above the chamber to watch the weekly debate.

MPs, officials and journalists in the Chamber spontaneously began applauding and rose to their feet to clap him for almost a minute in a show of solidarity with Ukraine.

Sir Lindsay said: "We generally do not allow applause in this Chamber but on this occasion the House quite rightly wants to demonstrate our respect and support for your country and its people in the most difficult period."

Boris Johnson joined other MPs in applauding the Ukrainian ambassador

Prime Minister Boris Johnson went on to update MPs about the invasion.

He said: “Putin has gravely miscalculated; in his abhorrent assault on a sovereign nation, he has underestimated the extraordinary fortitude of the Ukrainian people and the unity and resolve of the free world in standing up to his barbarism.

“The UN General Assembly will vote later today and we call on every nation to join us in condemning Russia and demanding that Putin turns his tanks around.

“If instead Putin doubles down then so shall we, further ratcheting up economic pressure and supporting Ukraine with finance, with weapons and with humanitarian assistance.

“Today the Disasters Emergency Committee is launching its Ukraine appeal and every pound donated by the British people will be matched by the Government, starting with £20 million.”

Mr Johnson also said he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the UK would “do everything we can to accelerate our transfer of… the weapons”, adding: “We are certainly determined to do everything we can to help Ukrainians fleeing the theatre of conflict.”

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer pressed the Prime Minister on why the Russian-Israeli owner of Chelsea FC, Roman Abramovich, has not been sanctioned.

Sir Keir said: “We must stand up to Putin and those who prop up his regime. Roman Abramovich is the owner of Chelsea Football Club and various other high-value assets in the United Kingdom. He’s a person of interest to the Home Office because of his links to the Russian state and his public association with corrupt activity and practices.

“Last week, the Prime Minister said that Abramovich is facing sanctions. He later corrected the record to say that he isn’t. Well, why on earth isn’t he?”

Mr Johnson said it is not “appropriate” for him to comment on individual cases at this stage, adding: “But what I can say and I stand by what I’ve said in the House and what we put on the record, but be there no doubt that the actions that we’ve already taken, that this House has already taken, are having an effect in Moscow, and by exposing the ownership of properties, of companies in the way that we are, by sanctioning 275 individuals already, a further 100 last week, that the impact is being felt.”