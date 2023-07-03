West Yorkshire businesses to get access to new fund to combat climate change

Businesses hit by inflation and climate change will be given new support under a scheme launched by the Mayor of West Yorkshire.

Tracy Brabin today announced the £10 million Business Sustainability Support fund which will help small and medium enterprises cut their energy use and combat global warming.

This is aimed at reducing energy bills as well as boosting resilience against rising temperatures and issues such as flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a free assessment of the firm’s environmental impact, these bespoke plans will recommend various workplace adaptations, such as lighting that is more energy efficient, measures that cut down on waste, or equipment that harnesses cheap, clean and renewable energy, including solar panels.

The Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin.

Advice will then be offered on how to deliver the plan, secure public and private investment, and make sustainable changes to ensure annual energy bill savings long into the future.

Commenting on the scheme, Mayor Tracy Brabin said: “As the cost of living and energy crisis continues, it’s vital we step up support for our hardest hit businesses, helping them keep down costs, protect jobs and stay afloat during this difficult time.

“This new, £10 million scheme will help us deliver a greener West Yorkshire by slashing the carbon footprint of our small and medium-sized businesses, while futureproofing them against the harmful effects of climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we transition to a net zero carbon economy by 2038, we’re determined to ensure that no business is left behind, as we work to make positive, greener changes that benefit all our communities across the region.”

Cllr Shabir Pandor, Leader of Kirklees Council and Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Business, Economy and Innovation Committee, said: “The inflation crisis has impacted our small and medium-sized businesses right across the region, and it’s crucial we have the right support in place to help them slash bills, retain staff, and reduce the risks posed by climate change.