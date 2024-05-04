West Yorkshire Mayor: Labour's Tracy Brabin wins landslide victory to retain her role

Ms Brabin took 275,430 votes - a clear majority over closest competitor Conservative candidate Arnold Craven with 82,757 votes.

The results in full included Andrew Cooper (Green) – 66,648, Stewart Golton (Lib Dem) – 27,501 and Jonathan Tilt (Independent) – 46,443.

Voters went to the polls on Thursday to choose between the six candidates. The total turnout across West Yorkshire was 32.71 per cent, Leeds City Council revealed.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire.

Counts were carried out today at the John Charles Centre for Sport in Leeds and venues across West Yorkshire, for votes cast in Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds and Wakefield.