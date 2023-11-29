Western Docklands, Hull: 'New chapter' for Yorkshire docks as plans get green light

A masterplan which sets out the vision for the regeneration of Hull’s Western Docklands has been given the go ahead.

The Western Docklands Design Brief approved on Monday (November 27) includes the location of a new cruise terminal, housing and details on the future of the Ice Arena. It also sets out what could happen with the Smith & Nephew site once the company moves to the East Riding and proposes better connections with the city centre.

Council Regeneration Portfolio Holder Coun Paul Drake-Davis said the plans marked a new chapter for the area and they would bring massive improvements. The plans which were given the green light set out how regeneration could look in each part of the area between Hessle Road and Albert Dock. They set out overarching principles which future individual developments in the area would have to pay heed to.

These are reconnecting the Western Docklands with the city centre, giving it a strong identity including leisure and entertainment and making an attractive and lively entrance to central Hull. Developments would also be designed with protections for the area against the effects of climate change in mind.

The Ice Arena in Hull

Specific projects outlined in the Design Brief include a new cruise terminal which would see ships dock at the bullnose of Albert and William Wright Dock, subject to external funding. The location was chosen party because of its existing links to the rest of the city and it would be designed with its maritime heritage in mind.

Waterfront housing in land south of Wellington Street West was also floated in the masterplan though wider plans for housing in the area have been scaled back following a consultation. The Ice Arena is set to remain in and the plans state that expansion of the leisure offering in the Kingston Retail Park would be encouraged.

But the area around the retail park could see parking reduced or relocated. The Smith & Nephew site, in Jackson Street, could become a new medical technology or ‘Medi-tech’ centre once the company relocates to a new facility in Melton. More pedestrian and cycling routes are also proposed but most land in the area would remain for employment use.

Coun Drake-Davis said the masterplan was an important opportunity to realise the real potential for positive regeneration in the area. Local people tell us they want to see Hull’s economy thriving with new economic development and regeneration for the city.

The concept for the cruise terminal at the bullnose of Albert and William Wright Dock and housing south of Wellington Street West