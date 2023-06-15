Officials have confirmed that the Selby and Ainsty by-election will take place next month, with voters heading to the polls following the resignation of Nigel Adams.

Voting will take place on Thursday 20 July, the week after the Great Yorkshire Show.

The former Tory cabinet minister won the seat in 2019 with 60 per cent of vote and a majority of over 20,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour came second with 25 per cent of the vote, 35 percentage points behind the Tories.

The former Tory cabinet minister won the seat in 2019 with 60 per cent of vote and a majority of over 20,000.

Proposed boundary review changes will not take effect until the next general election.

Analysis by The Yorkshire Post found that the seat will become more marginal in next year’s election, with a significant chunk of Labour-voting Leeds voters set to be included in the new constituency.

Three parties have confirmed their candidates for the election so far.

Conservatives - Michael Naughton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Conservatives will be represented by Michael Naughton, who was selected last week by the local Tory association.

Mr Naughton has previously stood for two other parliamentary seats in Yorkshire in previous years.

This week The Yorkshire Post revealed that he had previously backed fracking on social media.

“People working and living in Selby want an MP who can help deliver on the people’s priorities and I will work with the Government to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists and stop the boats,” he said.

Labour - yet to declare

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Keir Starmer’s party is set to announce their candidate before the weekend.

The Yorkshire Party - Mike Jordan

Today the Yorkshire Party Announced that their candidate for the by-election will be a former Tory councillor who quit Rishi Sunak’s party in protest last week.

Mike Jordan represented the Yorkshire Party in the 2019 race for the seat, where he finished fourth behind the Lib Dems with 1,900 votes.

Cllr Jordan said: “Nothing is achievable without real local powers. Yorkshire needs a Regional Parliament, controlling a fair budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Vote for it and make London listen. When the Yorkshire Party wins, Yorkshire wins.”

The Green Party - Arnold Warneken

Arnold Warneken is a North Yorkshire councillor for Ouseburn in the north of the constituency.

“I am an experienced hands-on politician. I have a proven track record and I work tirelessly for the people I represent.”

He finished fifth, narrowly behind Mike Jordan in 2019 with 1,823 votes.

The Liberal Democrats - TBC

The Lib Dems are due to announce their candidate next week.

Reform UK - TBC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad