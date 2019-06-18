When Sir Bernard Ingham turned down editorship of The Yorkshire Post

SIR Bernard Ingham’s diaries reveal that he was approached twice in the early part of 1989 about the possibility of succeeding John Edwards as editor of The Yorkshire Post.

“At least twice and I had committed myself to stay at Number 10 (Downing Street),” he said. “It came after I became head of the Government Information Service. It would have been a blow to the GIS if I immediately wandered off.”

An esteemed Labour Correspondent for the Yorkshire Post, covering trade unions, in his early career as a journalist, and still a forthright weekly columnist as he approaches his 87th birthday later this week, he added: “I would liked to have done it. “Regret? I think I was a peg in a round hole where I was.”