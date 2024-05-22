Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a general election will be held on July 4.

After a drubbing in the local by-elections and council elections earlier this month, but with inflation falling, the Prime Minister has taken the decision to name his date for the election.

He has vowed he has “never and will never leave the people of this country to face the darkest of days alone” as he began the statement in Downing Street.

The Prime Minister concluded his election announcement by saying he will “fight for every vote” and prove to voters that only a Conservative Government led by him will “deliver a secure future” for the UK.

Speaking outside Downing Street, the Prime Minister cited his experience as chancellor during the pandemic, saying: “I have never and will never leave the people of this country to face the darkest of days alone, and you know that because you’ve seen it.

“As I did then I will forever do everything in my power to provide you with the strongest possible protection I can. That is my promise to you. Because for so many of us, it’s easy to forget the scale of what we’ve been through.”

He said the improved economic picture on Tuesday demonstrated that “our plan and our priorities are working”.

Rishi Sunak attacked the Labour Party and Sir Keir Starmer, saying they lacked a plan for the country.

He said: “I hope that my work since I became Prime Minister shows that we have a plan and are prepared to take bold action necessary for our country to flourish.

“Now, I have stuck with that plan and always been honest with you about what is needed, even when that’s been difficult, because I’m guided by doing what is right for our country, not what is easy.

“I can’t say the same thing for the Labour Party, because I don’t know what they offer and, in truth, I don’t think you know either.