Where abouts in Leeds will new social housing be built?

Have your say

Leeds City Council has launched an ambitious bid to spend £55m on new council houses.

The authority expects 358 new houses to be built by 2021. The work will be funded by a grant, a government loan and money made from council house “right to buy” sales.

The plans are set to go before the authority’s executive board for approval next week, with final plans for sites expected to be finished next summer.

But where abouts will these houses be built? We’ve put together this handy guide on the council’s latest plans.

Where abouts does the council plan on building the new homes?

- Gipton and Harehills – Amberton Terrace – 58

- Killingbeck and Seacroft – Tarnside Drive – 41

- Temple Newsam – Cartmell Drive South – 115

- Killingbeck and Seacroft – Seacroft Crescent – 34

- Adel and Wharfedale – Farrar Lane – 47

- Farnley and Wortley – Oldfield Lane – 50

- Armley – Heights Lane – 13

Total – 358