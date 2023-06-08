Worker 'seriously injured' after 'industrial incident' at Teesworks site

A man is in hospital after sustaining injuries in an “industrial incident” on the Teesworks site near Redcar.

A man was "seriously injured" after a fire at the Teesworks freeport side near Redcar on Wednesday.

Emergency services, including air ambulance, attended the site of the former Redcar Power Station on the Teesworks estate on Wednesday afternoon (7th June) after receiving reports of an incident involving two workers during demolition works.

A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said: "We received a call to 999 at 3.22pm this afternoon to reports of a person seriously injured at SSI UK on Trunk Road in Redcar. We sent the air ambulance, a specialist paramedic, a clinical team leader and an emergency ambulance crew and took the male patient to James Cook hospital for further treatment."

Cleveland Fire Brigade confirmed their attendance and said that a fire had been extinguished before their arrival.

South Tees Development Corporation (STDC), the public body that runs the Teesworks site, was alerted to the incident by demolition contractor Brown and Mason. A spokesperson for STDC said: “Our immediate concerns are with the workers involved in this incident. We will work closely with Brown and Mason to support a thorough investigation into the cause of the incident - the safety of all site employees will always be our first priority.

“We would like to thank emergency services for their swift and professional response.”