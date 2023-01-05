People have a last chance to have their say on improvements to Yarm High Street in a consultation with residents, visitors and businesses, amid debate over car parking.

The plans are to improve the high street between Yarm Bridge and Bentley Wynd, and improve riverside areas and Snaiths Field play area. Stockton Council is in a second stage of consultation on enhancements including new paving and seating

The improvements are proposed to use money from the government’s Levelling Up Fund, from which Stockton South has received £20m. The council also wants to gauge public opinion on the possibility of using some parking bays to improve space on the street before making final decisions.

The current proposals include new paving, decluttering pavements, new landscaping and seating, more cycle spaces and electric vehicle charging points. The council says these will not result in any loss of parking spaces.

Yarm High Street (Credit: Teespix Photos/LDRS)

However parking would be lost from more possible improvements, including more paving, seating, extended landscaping, larger public spaces, larger cycle storage areas and electric vehicle charging points. The council’s website says: “The additional improvements would bring more enhanced and improved facilities but would result in a loss of some parking areas.”

The proposals can be viewed at Yarm Library today (January 5) between 10am and 1pm, or online here. The consultation closes on Friday (Jan 6).

The proposals prompted discussion at the last Yarm Town Council meeting. Council clerk Juliet Johnson explained: “What’s come out so far is improving footpaths, reducing street clutter, adding more planting, improving connections to the river Tees, more seating and places to rest. They’re the five things that, based on what’s come out already, they’re pushing forward to consult on.

“There’s one set of proposals that they’re saying ‘this is what we think needs doing’, then there’s another set of ‘and these are options if you like them’. They’re saying ‘these are the main proposals based on what you’ve already sent to us over the summer and here’s some add-ons, we want to see what people think of these add-ons’.”z

Council chair Coun John Coulson said: “People seem very apathetic. Their proposals could reach fruition. This is a chance for people to make a difference. They do listen. We’ve seen the plans. They do take notice of it. It’s down to us to convince the members of the public, we need their input.”

Coun Ian Carter spoke of concerns about parking and footfall: “People have been complaining about car park spaces. A lot of the car parking is took up by people who work in the businesses.”

Coun Coulson said: “I know we’ve got to promote our high street, I understand that, but we seem to forget about the public and the footfall. Not everybody have cars, people like to go down, people like to walk. But all we seem to be doing is kowtowing to the businesses and cars and traffic. I’m sorry but the public have more than enough right to have free access. The plans I’ve seen I’m quite excited about.”

Coun Peter Monck said: “There’s no enforcement on the high street and people are abusing it. People are parking for three hours and then moving their cars somewhere else and parking for another three hours. They’ve said they’re going to tighten up on the enforcement on the high street, particularly in view of the fact that this car park’s now open, not fully open admittedly.

“What they’re proposing to put in there I think is excellent… making it a really nice area. The whole point of this is trying to enhance the high street. All three sets of plans I’ve looked at, any one of them could go through.”