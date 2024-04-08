York and North Yorkshire mayoral candidate joins TikTok to connect with youth

Keith Tordoff, an independent candidate to be Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, has signed up to the Chinese social media company TikTok and has already posted about his background as a police officer and his ambitions for the region.

Mr Tordoff, 67, is standing in the mayoral election of the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority on May 2.

The elected candidate will oversee the new combined authority - which has secured £750m worth of funding over the next 30 years in a devolution deal from the government - and will have new powers over housing, transport and skills.

Keith Tordoff's TikTok account

“I have set up a TikTok to speak directly to everyone but especially the younger audience,” Mr Tordoff said.

“People and particularly the young are not interested in politics or the politicians as they do not believe their voices will be heard.

“TikTok content gets people to be engaged with positive and negative feedback which if listened to can only be a healthy thing for the democratic process.

“We live our lives at a fast pace and short messages on TikTok are listened to.

“My message is clear stating the political system is failing people as are the politicians.

“I am independent with a proven track record in business and for communities.

“If elected mayor I will involve and deliver for the people on TikTok who have lost trust in the electoral system.”

Mr Tordoff, who runs the sweet shop in Pateley Bridge called The Oldest Sweet Shop In The World, also worked as a detective on the Yorkshire Ripper murders.

On May 2, he will go up against another independent candidate, Paul Haslam, as well as candidates from national parties.

These include Keane Duncan, from the Conservative Party; David Skaith, the Labour Party; Felicity Cunliffe-Lister, the Liberal Democrats; and Kevin Foster, the Green Party.

Explaining the new role, James Farrar, the combined authority’s interim head of paid service said: “The mayor has two essential drivers, one is to grow the economy and the other is the powers of the police and crime commissioner.

“The mayor has a number of responsibilities.

“These include a strategic transport plan, making sure people have the skills for the jobs that people need, responsibilities around delivering net-zero and affordable homes in the region and also supporting businesses to grow.