York anti-racism summit gives civic leaders the tools to tackle discrimination

Hosted at Bishopthorpe Palace in partnership with the grassroots campaign organisation, Inclusive Equal Rights UK (IERUK), around 60 leaders attended.

The summit included representatives from the Church of England, York Mosque and Islamic Centre, the York Liberal Jewish Community, York Travellers’ Trust and Refugee Action York.

In July 2023, the City of York council’s executive approved a city-wide five-year anti-racism and inclusion strategy, developed by IERUK. The ambition is for York to be "the first anti-racism city in the north”.

Haddy Njie with the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell.

It was a motion put forward by Haddy Njie, chair of IERUK, who has been instrumental in bringing attention to the problem after experiencing racism in Yorkshire and knowing of similar schemes to address the issue in Oxford, Brighton, and Derby.

Haddy said: “This summit is an important next step in our ambition to make York an anti-racist and inclusive city. Despite a wave of support for our strategy last year, we also saw threatening and racist responses, which highlights how urgent constructive dialogue and engagement is to ensure we make a lasting stand and promote inclusivity”

She said that all who attended the summit would be equipped with “actionable solutions”, adding: "Only by working together, can we make a lasting difference.”

Census data shows that around 14 per cent of York’s population – one in seven people – are from ethnic minorities.

Haddy Njie, chair of Inclusive Equal Rights.

And the IERUK has found that, in 2022, official hate crime incidents in the North Yorkshire Police area exceeded 1,000 for the first time, with around two thirds being race-related.

At the event, the organisation introduced an Anti-Racism Strategic Task Force for York. This includes 12 action points for policing reform, including a review of Stop and Search policies, and establishing unconscious bias training. It also focuses on healthcare, housing, and social welfare, to help make access to infrastructure and opportunities in York more equitable.

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, who co-hosted the event and chaired a Q&A session, said: “The Anti-Racism summit at Bishopthorpe Palace stands as a testament to our commitment to justice and equa lity. It is a collective call to action, reminding us that the eradication of racism and hate in our society is not just a goal, but a moral imperative, essential for the flourishing of all humanity."

Also attending the summit were leaders of North Yorkshire Council, Coun Carl Les OBE, and the City of York Council, Coun Clare Douglas, as well as the Lord Lieutenant for North Yorkshire, Jo Ropner, and the Rt Hon Lord Mayor of York, Chris Cullwick.