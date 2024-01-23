York Council libraries: 'Only fair' libraries face cuts according to senior councillor

However the CEO of Explore York Libraries, the company that delivers library services in the city, has said she won’t accept cuts due to the contract.

It follows the City of York Council’s Labour administration’s first proposed budget since it was elected in May 2023, which included a series of service cuts and a rise in council tax following a forecasted £11.4m overspend.

A £600,000 cut in library provision over the next two years was also part of the proposals, which has been criticised by Liberal Democrats councillors and the CEO of York Explore, Jenny Layfield.

York Explore Library and Archive

In April 2019, the final month of the Conservative and Liberal Democrat coalition, a 15-year contract was signed with Explore York Libraries and Archives Mutual Limited to deliver the libraries and archives service for the council.

“As part of the contract there is an agreed contract sum which is paid to Explore each year,” Ms Layfield said.

“Explore is not therefore part of the council and does not have a council budget which can be subject to cuts.

“In any contract of this nature there are agreed mechanisms for changing the terms of the contract including the level of services provided and the costs associated with that, however, those changes require the agreement of both parties.

“Explore’s position with regards to the closure of libraries remains as previously stated, that, under the current contract, we do not intend to close any libraries.”

During the Liberal Democrat and Green Party coalition of the City of York Council between May 2019 and May 2023, £7.7m was borrowed to fund capital library works in Acomb, Clifton and Haxby.

Labour argues the interest on this would be £500k once all works are completed.

Executive member for health Coun Jo Coles said that “while other services across the council have been subject to significant and ongoing cuts” since 2010, York Explore “has been the one exception to this rule.”

She added: “We feel it is only fair that each service takes a share of responsibility for budget reductions.

“The 15-year contract the old Liberal Democrat administration signed the council up to with York Explore, which includes annual funding increases, is completely unaffordable and would mean greater cuts to services supporting vulnerable adults this year and in the years to come if it is not renegotiated.

“Once completed, the building of new library facilities will result in the need to make £500k of cuts annually in other services due to Liberal Democrat borrowing commitments.”

Coun Coles added: “While York Explore has resisted discussing this matter until now, hopefully, a constructive dialogue can now deliver an affordable and secure future for our libraries.”

Liberal Democrat Coun Darryl Smalley said: “Labour are hell-bent on slashing York’s flagship library provision by almost 20 per cent of its entire budget.