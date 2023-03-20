York leaders hit out at leaked Government decision to put Great British Railways in Derby

York leaders have hit out at a “stunning blow” to the city after it was reported that it has missed out on becoming the headquarters of Great British Railways.

Derby has been chosen as the home of the new public sector body, according to reports.

The formal decision is expected to be announced on Wednesday, but the result was leaked to the Guardian on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city has fought off competition from other shortlisted locations including York, Doncaster, Birmingham, Crewe and Newcastle.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell reacted with anger at the leaked announcement.

Among the selection criteria were alignment to levelling-up, transport connections, railway heritage and value for money.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell reacted with anger at the leaked announcement.

She said: “The Guardian leak is a stunning blow to everyone who has worked so hard to bring the new headquarters to York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unparalleled with anywhere in the country, York’s rail supercluster in advanced and digital rail would have been the best location for Great British Railways.

"During the competition we demonstrated our rail expertise, the readiness of our land, and our need for the next generation of good quality rail jobs, but in the end, it appears that a political decision has been made.

“This is yet another case of the Government putting their own political priorities ahead of everything else, this time the interests of the entire rail industry.”

The leader of City of York council, Keith Aspden, called the competition “a shambles” as he accused the Government of choosing Derby as an “election boost.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The way the contest has been run is an absolute shambles, just like the Government’s ongoing approach to levelling up.

"From delays to reversals of plans, this is just the latest showing from this shambolic Government. The contest has become little more than a headline and election boost to marginal Tory seats.”

The body’s tasks will including issuing passenger service contracts to private companies to run trains.