Rachael Maskell, York Central’s MP, has asked for more evidence on the affordability and environmental aspects of the plans.

It comes as council officers will ask a planning committee on March 19 to approve improvements to the stretch from the A19 Roundabout up to and including Little Hopgrove Roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Maskell told the York Press earlier in the month that “the ring road will increase car usage around the city over time” and that the £65m committed for the project “should instead be deployed to developing more sustainable public transport infrastructure around the city.”

Rachael Maskell

If plans to dual the Outer Ring Road are approved, it will fall under the new mayor of York and North Yorkshire’s jurisdiction.

Keane Duncan, the Conservative candidate for the election on May 2, said the scheme needs support from all political parties and that dualling the Outer Ring Road would boost investment and road infrastructure.

"Dualling the ring road should be an issue that commands undivided, cross-party support,” he said.

"Sadly, this is not the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Labour opposition is putting this project in danger as it enters a critical stage.

“My support for this scheme is guaranteed, now and until the job is done."

David Skaith, Labour’s candidate, said: “Developing the ring road will play a key role in taking vehicles out of the city centre and allowing for more space for people.”

Coun Pete Kilbane, the Labour council’s transport executive, also supports the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need a balanced approach that recognises the impact thousands of new homes on the north side of the city will have, meaning more capacity is needed,” he said.

“But we must also be working to ensure the city centre sees the benefits of dualling locked-in meaning long-term.

"The Outer Ring Road is the quickest and most preferred route for making cross-city journeys.

“As with almost four out of five residents completing the consultation, I’m supportive of the dualling scheme to ensure we have a Local Plan that is credible and considered sound.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Kilbane also said it would move traffic out of the centre, but the city must be “more ambitious” when it comes to reducing traffic congestion and air pollution.

“This means having serious conversations with the incoming mayor about the possibilities for light rail and bus priority measures to remove the need for current levels of car journeys,” he said.

Responding to criticism from Mr Duncan, Ms Maskell said: “As with the Civic Trust’s remarks, there has never been an analysis carried out on the impact on induced capacity on the project.

“Making an evidenced-based decision, rather than a political, subjective one is always essential for good governance.