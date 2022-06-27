The authority’s South Area team last week (June 24) heard a report into a pilot scheme, for residents in Darfield, Hoyland Milton, Rockingham and Wombwell.

Housing officers and councillors would be able to refer tenants and residents for the scheme, which would see their bulky waste being removed for free.

“Many low income families are unable to afford to remove the waste and do not have access to a vehicle, therefore unable to attend waste and recycling centres,” states a report to the South Area Council.

“The implementation of this scheme would ensure the quick identification and removal of bulky waste items that otherwise would stay is situ possibly for months.

“Waste in garden cases identified since 2019 has been consistently high and has a large impact on the environmental standards of our communities.

“Not only is it a visible eyesore it leads to further issues including pests, vermin and neighbour disputes.”

The report revealed that in the area, 74 households were “directly contacted by the private sector housing officer regarding waste in gardens” in 2019/20.

Since Covid, 80 households have been contacted.

“Advice has been given to all households, yet there would appear to be a correlation between low income households, waste accumulation and poor housing conditions.”