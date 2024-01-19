A YORKSHIRE council has defended its decision to place a child in care in a caravan, claiming there was “an exceptional circumstance”.

In response to a Freedom of Information request, York Council refused to say how many children have been placed in unregulated accommodation, where there are no minimum standards or inspections, since 2018.

But the Labour-run local authority did reveal that at least one child was sent to live in a caravan during the pandemic until “appropriate longer-term” accommodation was found.

A number of other councils have placed children in caravans, boats and tents, as they struggle with the soaring cost of securing places at privately run children’s homes.

Former Children's Commissioner Anne Longfield said: “We need to be more ambitious for these vulnerable children.

“We would not be happy with our own children being accommodated, in the middle of winter, in boats, caravans or tents, so we shouldn’t put children in care there.”

Danielle Johnson, director of children’s safeguarding at York Council, said the safety of children was an “absolute priority”.

“During the pandemic, there was an exceptional circumstance. Skilled and experienced staff ensured safeguards, support and care while appropriate longer-term provision was put in place,” she said.

“We are committed to ensuring decisions taken are in the best interests of young people.“

The Yorkshire Post asked every council in the county if they had provided children with unregulated accommodation.

In December, Leeds Council revealed it had placed 48 children in unregulated accommodation since 2018. Eleven were placed in caravans, six in boats or barges and six in tents.

The council said they “were not being housed there” and it “occasionally” pays specialist companies to provide outdoor activities and accommodation to struggling children “for a few weeks at a time”.

Wakefield Council stated one child was sent to live in a caravan in 2022-23 and Rotherham Council placed one child on a boat in 2020-21.

Sheffield Council did not respond and Doncaster Council refused, claiming it “does not hold a central record”.

The councils in Bradford, Barnsley, East Riding of Yorkshire, Hull, Kirklees and North Yorkshire stated they have placed children in unregulated accommodation since 2018, but never used boats, barges or caravans.

Calderdale said it has not used any unregulated accommodation since 2018.

Last year the Government announced it was “banning” unregulated placements for children under 18, by ensuring Ofsted inspects all of the accommodation.