Areas in Yorkshire are among the most sceptical about green policies, new polling has found.

The work conducted by FocalDate and published by UnHerd found that Barnsley is Britain’s most “green-sceptic town” where one in five people strongly believe that the Government spends too “much time on green issues".

Yorkshire constituencies also make up seven of the ten most critical of climate policies out of anywhere in Britain, the polling found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Areas in Hull, Rotherham and Doncaster were among the most “green-sceptic” areas in the country, despite Doncaster being represented by Ed Miliband, Labour’s shadow climate change secretary.

The work conducted by FocalDate and published by UnHerd found that Barnsley is Britain’s most “green-sceptic town” where one in five people strongly believe that the Government spends too “much time on green issues".

Almost all the most sceptical constituencies are represented by Labour MPs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The polling analysed responses from 10,000 voters to project which constituencies were the most critical of green policies.

However, the nation-wide picture found that the country is broadly supportive of the emphasis placed by major parties on the issue.

Nationally 30 per cent of the public surveyed felt that the Government does spend too much time on green issues, compared to 42 per cent who disagreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The constituencies which disagreed most strongly with the statement polled tended to be located in more affluent areas of the south of the country, and more likely to have voted to remain in the European Union in the 2016 referendum.