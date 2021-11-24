Yorkshire has third worst rail provision in country, according to public survey

Yorkshire has the third worst rail provision in the country, according to the YouGov poll, with only Wales and Scotland faring worse.

People in Wales rated their local train services worse than any other area in Britain.

The YouGov poll of 55,000 adults seen by the PA news agency suggested that 22% of Welsh residents think rail provision in their area is bad.

Government plans to scrap and downgrade rail investment in the North sparked outrage last week.

Some 11% responded that they do not have any local train services, while 22% said services are good.

The survey indicated that other regions with low satisfaction ratings include Scotland (19% think services are bad), Yorkshire and the Humber (18% bad) and the North West (18% bad).

It also revealed that Northern Powerhouse Rail – a scheme to boost east-west rail connections across the North – will only involve new lines in some areas, with improvements to existing infrastructure elsewhere.

The YouGov survey suggested that people in London are the least likely to say their services are bad (10%).

Welsh Conservative shadow minister for transport Natasha Asghar said: “The results of this YouGov poll sadly come as no surprise for people living in Wales.

“Transport for Wales, which is owned by the Welsh Labour Government, has consistently failed to address the problem of overcrowding on Welsh trains which is becoming more frequent.

“As shadow minister for transport I have regularly called for more carriages to be put on trains and for action to be taken to address the regular delays and cancellations to services that cause anger and frustration to commuters.