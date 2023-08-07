Labour councillors in Hull have hit out at an ‘archaic’ rule which has meant a young mother only elected to serve the city last year has had to give up her seat despite suffering from health problems.

Sarah Harper-Riches won election to Hull City Council in May 2022 representing the Bricknell ward, and this spring gave birth to her first child, daughter Willow.

Although she undertook some duties during her maternity leave, she suffered a flare-up of chronic fatigue syndrome and was unable to attend council meetings.

As a result, she has been ‘recalled’ and will have to stand down due to non-attendance for six months.

A statement from the Bricknell ward councillors released on Monday read: “Disappointingly, we have to announce some sad news. Sarah Harper-Riches, who has been serving Bricknell ward since the May election in 2022, has been recalled by Hull City Council without warning or notice.

"Sarah has remained active in Bricknell following the birth of her daughter, WIllow, in March. She has been attending community events and gathering casework in the ward, but has fallen foul of an archaic rule meaning recall can automatically be triggered should a councillor not attend a formal council meeting within six months unless they request an extension in advance. Had Sarah not been experiencing a significant flare-up of ME over the last month, she would have done so.

"While others in the country have been contacted by their respective councils if they were at risk of this rule impacting them, Hull City Council have not done this, instead only contacting Sarah to inform her of her disqualification."

"We hope that residents will elect a new Labour councillor when the election takes place so that we can continue the great work that Peter and Sarah have done for our community.”