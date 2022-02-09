Yorkshire MP calls on Boris Johnson to refer 'Christmas party' to police after picture emerges

Fabian Hamilton asked Boris Johnson about the event which he said “looks a lot like one of the Christmas parties he told us never happened”, after an image was published by The Mirror shortly before PMQs.

It appears to show Mr Johnson in Downing Street with an open bottle of bubbly on a nearby desk, while another staff member has pink tinsel hanging around their neck taking part in a Zoom quiz on December 15 2020.

Referring to his own constituents who dealt with personal ill-health alone as a result of the restrictions Leeds North East MP Mr Hamilton told the Commons: “At the height of the lockdown restrictions in 2020 my constituent who has worked for the NHS for over 30 years was diagnosed with a tumour on her spine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London.

“Whilst in hospital undergoing painful surgery her family obeyed the rules and didn’t visit her.”

He went on: “In the last few minutes a photo has emerged of the Prime Minister in Downing Street on December 15 2020 surrounded by alcohol, food and people wearing tinsel. It looks a lot like one of the Christmas parties he told us never happened.

“So for the sake of my constituent and the sacrifices she made, will he be referring this party to the police, as it’s not one one of the ones already being investigated.”

Mr Johnson said that Mr Hamilton was “completely in error”.

He responded across the Despatch Box: “I am very sorry about his constituent and the difficulties that she’s been through.