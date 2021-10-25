Robbie Moore, MP for Keighley and Ilkley

Robbie Moore, who represents Keighley and Ilkley, was one of the 268 MPs who voted to reject an amendment to the Environment Bill which aimed to introduce a new duty on water companies to reduce raw sewage discharges into rivers.

Ilkley Clean River Group said it was disappointed by Mr Moore’s decision, adding: “Without that legal obligation, water companies can still cause harm by their sewage discharges and there is no guarantee of any immediate action to tackle sewage pollution”.

The Tory MP said he is “strongly opposed” to the “disgusting” practice of discharging sewage into rivers when storms cause overflows, but the amendment “came with no plan” to reduce these discharges and an enormous cost.

“The practical problem is that across the UK there is just one system of pipes that takes both rainwater and sewerage from homes, rather than separate systems for rainwater and for sewerage,” Mr Moore said.

“When there are storms, so much rainwater enters the sewerage system that it cannot be contained and needs to flow somewhere.

“The preliminary cost of this national infrastructure change is estimated to be in region of £650bn. To put this figure in perspective, £650bn is significantly more than what has been spent combatting the pandemic.

“It would bankrupt most water companies unless consumers or taxpayers contribute. The cost work estimates out at approximately £20,000 per household.

“The Government’s view was that it would have been irresponsible on the taxpayer to have inserted this section in the Bill given that it was not backed by a detailed plan and thorough impact assessment.”

Mr Moore also said the Government is introducing a “comprehensive package of measures” to crack down on sewage discharges from storm overflows and it is due to publish a detailed plan to address the issue by September 1, next year.