During a Westminster Hall debate, Conservative MP Nick Fletcher (Don Valley) also said the speech given by Hugh Grant's depiction of the Prime Minister in the film made him feel "genuinely proud to be British".

Mr Fletcher began his debate on Easter, Christian culture and heritage by reading a definition of British culture, which he said reminded him of a scene from the 2003 romantic comedy.

He referenced two scenes including one in which the Prime Minister, David, portrayed by Grant, dances around Number 10 to the Pointer Sisters' song Jump (For My Love).

Yorkshire MP wondered if Rishi Sunak ‘dances like Hugh Grant’ in Number 10 in Love Actually

Mr Fletcher told MPs: "Then I thought of a scene in the film Love Actually, there are a few scenes in there I don't like. I won't go into those quite now, but who can forget the one in Number 10. No, not the singing and dancing Prime Minister, do we think our Prime Minister sings and dances in there when he's on his own?

"If I'm ever Prime Minister I can assure the House, I will. No, I'm not after your job Sir if you're listening, I hope you are.

"The scene I mean is the one where Hugh Grant tells the US President what he thinks. He says 'We may be a small country but we're a great one too, the country of Shakespeare, Churchill, the Beatles, Sean Connery, Harry Potter, David Beckham's right foot, David Beckham's left foot come to that.'

"The first time I saw this I have to admit it brought a lump to my throat. I felt genuinely proud to be British."

He added: "But are they really our culture? I'm not so sure. Doesn't everyone enjoy entertainment of some kind the world round? No, I think our culture goes back to those three words I spoke earlier, our Christian religious life."

Mr Fletcher said that British heritage is "woven within our historic Christian past and is therefore extremely important not just to this place but to our nation as a whole."