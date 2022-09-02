Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since mid-June the flood waters have submerged around a third of the country, killed more than 1,200 people and destroyed around 1m homes, vital infrastructure and huge swathes of farmland.

A national emergency has been declared and rescuers are using boats and some helicopters to evacuate survivors from remote communities across Pakistan and deliver supplies, as part of a military-backed operation.

Naz Shah, MP for Bradford West, has been speaking to people affected by the floods and delivering supplies in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, with the charity Islamic Relief.

Bradford MP Naz Shah in Pakistan speaking to a survivor of the devastating floods

The Labour politician said the situation is “truly heartbreaking” and she has spoken to people who have lost everything and are now in desperate need of shelter, food and clean water.

She also spoke to one man who had spent five days searching for a box containing his life savings, which he planned to spend on his daughters’ weddings.

“There are people here searching for their loved ones, with no hope of them returning, because they have just been washed away,” she said.

“This is a huge, huge catastrophe. We need to dig deep. We need to do whatever we can. Please donate generously – whatever you can – to help people. We need that help here in Pakistan.”

The United Nations and Pakistani Government have issued a joint appeal for $160m (£138m) of emergency relief funding.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the country has been hit by “a monsoon on steroids” which is clearly linked to climate change.

“As we continue to see more and more extreme weather events around the world, it is outrageous that climate action is being put on the back burner as global emissions of greenhouse gases are still rising, putting all of us – everywhere – in growing danger,” he said.

Pakistani officials have also blamed climate change and said there has been a 400 per cent increase in average rainfall in Pakistan’s Baluchistan and Sindh areas.

The UK has pledged £15m of support and the United States has promised £26m, while the likes of China, Qatar and Turkey have also provided aid.