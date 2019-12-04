Yorkshire MPs earned nearly half a million pounds on top of Parliament salary

Yorkshire MPs earned nearly half a million pounds on top of their salaries of £79,468, a new data website has revealed.

The region’s biggest earner was David Davis, who is now bidding to be re-elected for the Tories in Haltemprice and Howden, who raked in £135,366.66 more thanks to speeches, books and articles, and an extra job.

David Davis. Photo: PA

Mr Davis also appeared in the list of MPs nationally who earned the most outside of the day job. Mr Davis came 15th but it was topped by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who took home an extra £800,000.

The total declared in Yorkshire in that time was £241,705.

Data website Lobo brought together the publicly available figures from the Register of MPs' Financial Interests, which span June 2017 to October 2019 and only include extra work MPs have declared.

In total nationally MPs earned more the £8.4m on top of their salaries. There were vast variations however, with many MPs earning nothing more, but the average worked out at £12,900 per MP.

Just 15 MPs earned more than half of that £8.4m, with that top 15 including Mr Davis.

Mr Davis was contacted for comment but did not respond in time for publication.

Last year, the Committee for Standards in Public Life said MPs should be banned from taking on outside jobs as parliamentary strategists, advisers or consultants.

At the time committee Chairman Lord Bew said: “Where a small number of individuals have taken up outside interests beyond what might be considered reasonable, it risks undermining trust in parliament and parliamentarians.”

But it has also been argued that allowing MPs to work in other jobs allows them to remain in touch with the real world and not become career politicians.

The top ten extra earners in Yorkshire were:

- David Davis (Conservative, Haltemprice and Howden), £135,367

- Andrea Jenkyns (Conservative, Morley and Outwood), £26,450

- Julian Sturdy (Conservative, York Outer), £14,500

- Greg Knight (Conservative, East Yorkshire), £13,333

- Yvette Cooper (Labour, Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford), £10,125

- Ed Miliband (Labour, Doncaster North) £7,001

- Sarah Champion (Labour, Rotherham), £6,000

- Dan Jarvis (Labour, Barnsley Central), £5,663

- Andrew Percy (Conservative, Brigg and Goole), £5,610

- Rachel Reeves (Labour, Leeds West), £5,586

The extra income can come from things including speeches, book royalties, extra jobs, media appearances, or advice.

And there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing in any of the cases.

In the latest version of the MPs’ Register of Financial Interests, it was shown Mr Davis was employed as an external advisory to consultancy JCB, on a salary of £60,000 a year. But the entry said it only took up 20 hours of his time a year.

Mr Davis said in the register he consulted regulator the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACoBA) on the appointment.

The register also showed Mr Davis’ fees for multiple newspaper articles had been paid directly to charity.

The Lobo website said: “The annual salary for an MP in the United Kingdom is £79,468. But MPs can earn additional income by, for example, giving speeches, writing articles and advising companies.

“They must declare these earnings, but not in a format that enables easy comparison across MPs. So, we’ve written some code which converts all their payment declarations into a common format.”