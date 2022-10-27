Despite being the first Prime Minister to represent a Yorkshire seat as an MP in the Commons, Mr Sunak has not appointed many ministers from God’s Own County.

Currently there are 25 Tory MPs representing seats in the regions, with Senior Conservatives such as David Davis and Julian Smith remaining on the backbenches.

It comes after The Yorkshire Post reveald that the Prime Minister has no plans to appoint a Minister for the North, breaking a campaign pledge to Red Wall Tories.

Rishi Sunak poses for a photograph alongside members of his new cabinet at his first cabinet meeting in 10 Downing Street

Here is the full rundown of who is staying and who is going in Mr Sunak’s Government:

Who is staying?

Graham Stuart has been reappointed as a Minister of State (Minister for Climate) in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

He will no longer attend cabinet meetings, as he did under Liz Truss.

Alexander Stafford: The Rother Valley MP elected in 2019 was made a Vice Chair of the Conservative Party earlier this year in a Government reshuffle and looks set to stay in post.

Who is in?

Rishi Sunak, becomes the only Yorkshire MP, and along with Ben Wallace, one of only two Northern MPs who sit around the cabinet table in the new Government.

Who is out?

Alec Shelbrooke, the MP for Elmet and Rothwell, was sacked as a defence minister by Mr Sunak, and said that he was returning to “the best job anyone could wish for” by serving his constituents.

Craig Whittaker was appointed as deputy chief whip by Liz Truss, but the Calder Valley MP has now been replaced by Marcus Jones, the MP for Nuneaton.

Unconfirmed

Lia Nici was appointed as an junior whip by Liz Truss, though it is unconfirmed that she is remaining in post.

Andrea Jenkyns, a junior minister in the Department for Education was appointed by Ms Truss, but her position has not yet been confirmed in the reshuffle.