Councillors Lyn Healing and Sean McMaster said they were confident they would get cross party support for their motion at the full council meeting on February 21.

It came after the government agency Nuclear Waste Services were given permission by East Riding Council’s inward investment arm to start a "conversation" with residents about building a geological waste disposal facility, which would see high level nuclear waste being buried deep underground in an as yet unidentified part of South Holderness.

Invest East Yorkshire is now regarded as an “interested party” on a seven-member working group.

However councillors Healing and McMaster, who represent South East Holderness, said neither the council’s Cabinet nor ward councillors had voted on the issue and they “were unaware at the onset”.

They said the huge project would adversely affect the area’s two main enterprises, farming and tourism, adding: “We have listened to our residents too and the majority do not want a GDF in Holderness and we support them in their opposition.”

Deputy mayor of Withernsea Ian Blackburn said he was “over the moon” as the council withdrawing from the conversation was one way of stopping NWS in its tracks.

The other was by way of a referendum, but that could be years down the line.

He said: “The officers have run East Riding Council for years – the councillors now have a chance to take it back and say we are the ones who make the decisions.

"If the councillors vote this down they will get a lot of thanks from the people of South Holderness – they will be doing the right thing.

"We went to a consultation last week and there was no one supporting it.

"They were trying to sell it by saying you can get a rail line but it’s all pie in the sky.”

Only a few days ago Climate Minister and local MP Graham Stuart said he was looking for a cast-iron guarantee of a referendum, which would follow “years and years of talking".

If the guarantee was in place, he said he would support the setting up of a community partnership which would see millions pumped into the area for local projects.

Last night Mr Stuart said he was happy to back the councillors in their decision .