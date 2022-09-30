With offers are pulled by lenders, people already impacted by the rising cost of living say they are facing ‘a worrying future.

“We’re struggling to pay our bills, everything is rising but we never thought they’d take the roof over our heads,” said father-of-two Tariq Ghumman who lives in Wakefield.

The 43-year-old catering manager swapped jobs recently to become a shift-working chef so he could pick up agency jobs to earn more money due to the rising cost of living.

Mel Neale

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am now going to have to find £100 more per month to cover my mortgage. I have already changed jobs and work over 58 hours some weeks but now I am looking for a part-time job too.”

Mr Ghumman and his wife have already cancelled their Christmas trip to visit their family in Pakistan.

Christmas is also cancelled for Clare Marsden, from Pontefract who lives off her late husband Marcus’s pension alongside a dog-walking job.

“Any money I would be saving towards Christmas will now have to go on the mortgage,” said Mrs Marsden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former quantity surveyor lost her husband Marcus to a brain tumour 12 years ago, when he was just 38.

The couple got an interest only mortgage which they intended to pay off when her husband went back to work. But his condition deteriorated and he never returned to work.

Mel Neale, 45, has only just got a loan to get maintenance work done on her house but now won’t be able to afford it with her current mortgage rate rising. “We’re already cutting back so can’t afford the work we need doing now as our mortgage rate will rise,” she said.

Even for people who are towards the end of their fixed-rate mortgages times are worrying and mortgage deals are at risk with many collapsing overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca Simpson, 39, owner of West Yorkshire Stride Theatre company, has avoided putting on the heating for her family and husband, who is off sick, to save money.

She said: “Our mortgage is fixed rate, it’s up for renewal in May, so obviously it’s a worry.

“My husband’s been really poorly so is still not on full pay, so we’ve already been cutting back. I’m not sure what else we can do.”

Sue Anderson from debt charity Stepchange said many people were worried and the uncertainty was adding to their stress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've seen a worsening position for people with their energy bills, we've seen more clients with arrears," she said.

"We are seeing a lot of people that are struggling now with debt that is driven by the cost of living. It's not just exacerbating their debt - it's a driver.

"The issue now is for homeowners. If rates are much higher they are going to have to deliver far more of the income to servicing their mortgage.”She added: "Lenders have a regulatory commitment to help people if they are struggling with payments.