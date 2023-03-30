Yorkshire Tory MP Philip Davies defends lucrative ‘second job’ and says it is allowed under new code of conduct

A Yorkshire MP is one of two Conservative backbenchers who have defended having a lucrative ‘second job’ with an industry group, saying they don’t contravene a ban which came into effect earlier this month. Critics have said the ban was always likely to be ineffective.

Conservative backbenchers Philip Davies and Laurence Robertson both say their roles are allowed under the new code of conduct prohibiting providing parliamentary advice.

Shipley MP Philip Davies was earning £1,000 per month for a commitment of between five and 10 hours for work for the National Pawnbroking Association (NPA).

Davies began the role in April 2021 and last month updated the register of members’ financial interests to show that the role with the NPA had ceased, as of February 19 2023, ahead of changes to the MPs’ code of conduct coming into effect on March 1.

Philip Davies, who is the Conservative MP for Shipley

In the next edition of the register, Davies updated his entry to include a new role with the NPA, starting on February 20, as a “consultant on regulation and public policy”. The hours and remuneration remained the same as previously.

When the NPA was contacted to ask whether Davies’ role had changed, initially it said the role was “ongoing” and involved providing “parliamentary advice that the CEO or our council would want,” describing Davies as “the person we go to”.

Asked about this, Davies told NationalWorld, who first reported the story, it was “poorly informed,” and said: “My contract expressly forbids me from providing Parliamentary advice”.

Davies did not respond when asked by NationalWorld what the difference is between the role he claims to now have with the NPA and his previous role.

Later, when the NPA was asked to confirm its initial comments on Davies’ role, NationalWorld was told “the NPA doesn’t wish to comment on this”. A spokesperson later amended the NPA statement, saying: “We have no one available to comment further at this time”.

Guidance on the new rules from the parliamentary commissioner for standards states that MPs should “ask themselves whether they are being asked to deploy their experience in some professional, business or other area, or whether they are being asked to deploy their expertise and experience (or authority) as a Member of Parliament”.

Tewkesbury MP Laurence Robertson is employed by the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) as a “parliamentary adviser on sport and safer gambling,” earning £2,000 per month for up to 10 hours work, according to the most recent entry in the register.

Robertson confirmed to NationalWorld that he still works for the BGC. He said the job didn’t involve providing “any form of parliamentary advice,” and therefore there has been “no change” in his role and responsibilities. The BGC is yet to respond to a request for comment.

Experts have previously raised concerns that a ban on parliamentary advisory and consulting roles would be too vague to enforce properly.

What are the new rules for MPs?

MPs are now barred from taking work as parliamentary advisors or consultants, after changes to the code of conduct which came into effect on 1 March.

The updated code of conduct, which came about after an inquiry by the standards committee following the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal in November 2021, specifically prohibits MPs from providing parliamentary advice to an outside employer. This includes providing or agreeing to provide services as a parliamentary adviser, consultant or strategist.

Dozens of MPs have previously held roles of this description, though there is some ambiguity around what constitutes parliamentary advice, which is a breach of the rules, and general consultancy, which is allowed.

These types of roles previously involved MPs using their knowledge of Parliament and the lawmaking process, as well as any other relevant information like contacts in government, to advise private companies on all manner of issues.MPs have always been barred from carrying out paid advocacy or lobbying government directly on behalf of an employer.

The ban on parliamentary advisory jobs was one of a few recommendations put forward by the standards committee which were supported by the government and taken up, unlike calls for a limit to be imposed on the amount of outside work MPs can take on.

Experts have expressed concerns that a ban on certain types of outside work, namely parliamentary advisory roles and similar, could be easily evaded by simply changing a job title.

The Code now also requires Members to have a written contract for any outside work, stating that they cannot lobby for their employer or give paid parliamentary advice, and that their employer cannot ask them to do so. MPs are not required to present this to the standards commissioner, but it must be available upon request.

Many MPs gave up jobs which would have been in breach of the updated rules ahead of the new code of conduct coming into effect. A source with knowledge of the implementation of the new code of conduct said MPs were contacted about the changes well in advance of 1 March.

Labour MP Richard Burgon, who has campaigned to ban MPs from taking second jobs, said parliament has not done enough to “stop the MPs’ second jobs gravy train”.