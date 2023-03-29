Yorkshire waste site which 'sounds like a jet engine' wants to open 24/7

Objections claiming a Yorkshire waste processing site sounds like a jet engine have been lodged against its bid to operate all hours.

Transwaste’s bid for its Melton site to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week is set to go before East Riding Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday, March 30. The company’s application stated that allowing it to run all hours would give them flexibility in their operations, helping to reduce noise, odours and dust.

But 17 objectors and parish councils claimed bangs, crashes, bleepers and other noise and air pollution could make it harder to sleep and add to creeping industrialisation of the area. It comes as councillors refused a similar bid from Transwaste in April 2019, deeming the potential additional disturbance detrimental to those living nearby.

The company’s waste facility, in Gibson Lane South, currently runs for operations, sales and deliveries from 6am to 6pm, Monday to Friday. They also take place until 4pm on Saturdays and from 8.30am to 3pm on Sundays and bank holidays. Essential repairs and maintenance are allowed until 8pm.

Transwaste stated that extending its hours would help accommodate its expansion since its 2005 opening into one of the biggest waste processing sites in Yorkshire. Documents stated it currently only processes around two thirds of the 750,000 tonnes of waste a year allowed under its Environment Agency permit. The company stated expanded opening hours was not intended to increase the quantity of waste on site.

They added that deliveries and dispatches from the site would continue to take place within their current hours.

Documents stated: “Reducing the requirements for the storage of waste by allowing 24/7 site operation would reduce potential issues relating to odour ad dust by minimising requirements for storage prior to processing. The site handles organic waste, the effective and rapid processing of which is necessary to prevent decay and the emission of odours, that is a particular issue when deliveries take place later in the day.

“The majority of the existing businesses on the Melton Industrial Estate including the current Amazon distribution projects operate or are planned to operate on a 24/7 basis.”

Council planning officers have recommended approval for the application, with its environmental control specialists or highways officers. But the Environment Agency stated it regularly receives noise and odour complaints about the site and it believed it opening all hours would further impact locals.

Objections to the plans claimed noise levels were a nuisance to those living nearby. They added noise from the site was so loud it could be heard in homes through closed windows. They also claimed locals would not be able to enjoy their gardens and their mental health would be affected. North Ferriby Parish Council stated people there were already plagued by noise and odours.