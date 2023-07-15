Yorkshire Water remains ‘under the spotlight’ amid concerns it is 'overexposed to debt'

Yorkshire Water and other water companies will remain under the spotlight amid concerns about mounting debts, an MP has claimed.

Yorkshire Water is facing questions about its finances.

Robert Goodwill issued the warning after he grilled Thames Water bosses about its financial issues, when he chaired an Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee hearing in Parliament this week.

Earlier this month, some feared Thames Water was on the brink of collapse as it has been struggling to service a £14bn debt pile following interest rate rises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the company has assured customers that it has a plan to shore up its finances and was recently backed by a £750m shareholder investment.

The Kelda Group corporate structure

Mr Goodwill said: “The spotlight is on water companies like Yorkshire Water. They need to fix their balance sheets and not be so reliant on debt.

“I think they've all allowed themselves to be overexposed to debt and more importantly, overexposed to repayments where the interest rates are linked to inflation.”

Water companies, which collectively hold £60bn of debt, claim they need to borrow to invest in their networks, but there are concerns that some are not generating enough profit to pay off their loans and prioritising dividends over infrastructure investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Water, which reported net debt of £5.6bn in 2021/22, recently announced that shareholders have injected £500m into the business and it had raised a further £700m by issuing bonds in the UK.

The utility firm and other companies in the Kelda Group regularly issue bonds – a form of loan repaid with interest – to raise money.

Its subsidary, Yorkshire Water Finance Plc, has issued £390m worth of Eurobonds, and $180m of Eurobonds in US dollars, on the International Stock Exchange in the Channel Islands since 2018.

Its parent company, Kelda Eurobond Co Ltd, has issued more than £1.9bn of bonds on the same market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A legal loophole in the UK means anyone who invests in the bonds can pay tax-free interest to the company that issued them (the lender).

In 2013, Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee warned that multinational companies were exploiting the loophole to lend money to their UK subsidiaries via low-tax jurisdictions. The subsidiaries earned more from tax-free interest payments and recorded lower profits, to pay less corporation tax.

But Kelda Group, run by an international consortium of investors, has said its companies are registered in the UK and “do not use artificial tax avoidance schemes or tax havens to reduce our tax liabilities”.

A spokeswoman said they issued bonds in the Channel Islands for “cost reasons on admin” and not because they recieve different “tax treatment”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also said the £1.9bn of Eurobonds issued by Kelda Eurobond Co Ltd have been “converted into equity by our shareholders”.

Yorkshire Water spent £281.9m interest payments in 2021/22, including £264m on interest linked to inter-company loans.

It also paid dividends of £52.6m to the Jersey-based Kelda Holdings, even though it did not record a profit (loss of £368.6m).

Last year, Ofwat launched an investigation after it raised concerns about two loans Yorkshire Water had provided Kelda Eurobond Co Limited. It was owed more than £940m in total, but the investigation was closed after it set out a plan to recover the money by March 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The regulator has also stated it is monitoring Yorkshire Water’s gearing level, which is a measure of a company’s financial risk.

Last year, it stood at 72 per cent – higher than the average of 68.5 per cent. A higher level indicates a higher proportion of debt compared with its equity

A Yorkshire Water spokeswoman said: “We finance our capital investment programme that funds improvements in the service customers see by reinvesting profits, funds from shareholders and through borrowing.

"We are repaying intercompany loans and as we’ve had capital injections from our shareholders this has meant that we’ve been able to repay a substantial amount already.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Ofwat, investment in the water industry has roughly doubled since privatisation in 1989, and companies spent around £6bn a year on upgrading their infrastructure between 2015 and 2020.