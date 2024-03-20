Yorkshire working men's club set to become offices after after break ins and vandalism

Moldgreen Top Club at Church Street, Huddersfield, has stood empty for around seven years after declining trade led to its demise. Since becoming vacant, the premises has fallen victim to vandalism and been broken into “on a number of occasions”, according to application documents.

Back in July 2020, planning permission was granted for the building to be demolished and 12 apartments to be constructed on-site. However, the plan never came to fruition and now, this permission has expired.

The site was purchased by the current applicant – Mr Z Hameed – in July 2023 who wants to bring the whole building back into use. If plans get the go-ahead, six offices will be brought to the former licenced area on the ground floor. These would be rented out to individual tenants.

The former Moldgreen Top Club as of January 2024

The former living accommodation on the first floor would also be refurbished and nine car parking spaces maintained outside.

However, one objection has been received in response to the plans. The objector wrote: “I am not against the principle of this development, however I am concerned about parking. Will there be sufficient for six office tenants and a residential dwelling?

“Church Street is narrow and there is a lot of existing on-street residential parking, which gets worse at school opening and closing times.”