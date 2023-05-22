Young people warned they lack skills needed to avoid being replaced by AI

Young people do not have the skills needed to stop their jobs being done by automated machines and artificial intelligence, a new report has warned.

Research by the Demos think tank, supported by the Scout Association, said that employers are struggling to find applicants with the life skills needed to adapt to the workplace of the future.

It said that a “double skills gap” is holding back young people, with many lacking emotional resilience and teamwork skills.

The think tank argues that due to the changing nature of work, including net zero, artificial intelligence (AI), leadership and teamwork, there is a premium on these types of skills which cannot be automated, posing a risk to jobseekers without them in the years to come.

Bear Grylls, Chief Scout, and author of the report’s foreword, said opportunities to develop resilience, teamwork and leadership skills should be “available to all” to protect today’s young people who are under “more pressure than ever”.

Recruiters are reporting a “double skills gap” with 60 per cent struggling to find the right technical skills, and 50 per cent saying they cannot find the transferable skills they need.

In the first quarter of this year youth unemployment was 10.8 per cent, almost three times higher than the figure for all adults in the UK, which stood at 3.7 per cent.

The cost of youth unemployment to the UK economy over the next decade has been estimated at £28 billion

The research also surveyed young people, including former Scouts, to understand their experience of entering the job market.

It found that 61 per cent said a lack of work experience meant they did not feel sufficiently prepared for starting work after school or university, an addition to 44 per cent identifying a lack of career guidance as the main reason they felt unprepared for the world of work.

Alice Dawson, Researcher at Demos and co-author of The Employability Badge, said: “Our research shows a reckless disconnect between UK education policy and what the job market actually wants from new recruits.

“Education reforms of recent years have cultivated a narrow focus on academic education, leaving far too many young people exposed to a workplace that is increasingly concerned with transferable skills.

“As a country this means we’re left with unfilled vacancies, and, most importantly, unfulfilled potential. The mission for the next government must be to reverse this trend.”

Bear Grylls, said: “Our young people are under more pressure than ever to have the right skills and experience to help them succeed – while protecting their mental health and wellbeing.

“Ensuring access to the power of skills learned beyond the classroom would create real change for individuals and a stronger society.”

It comes amid warnings from headteachers that human teaching must be at the “heart of schools” amid concerns over “invidious and dangerous” artificial intelligence (AI).

Sir Anthony Seldon, headteacher of Epsom College, warned of the risks of plagiarism and deepfakes, which could cause “moral damage” to young people.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had previously said “guardrails” are to be put in place to maximise the benefits of AI while minimising the risks to society.

Mr Sunak has previously advocated the technology’s benefits for national security and the economy, but there are concerns with the ChatGPT bot – which has passed exams and can compose prose.

