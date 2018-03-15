Professor Hawking and his links to North Yorkshire

The world was in mourning yesterday as tributes were made world-renowned physicist Professor Stephen Hawking following his death at the age of 76.

But did you know that the descended from a small town in North Yorkshire?

In his autobiography 'My Brief History', Hawkins tells how his great grandfather, John Hawking, was a wealthy farmer in Yorkshire. Unfortunatley, he was declared bankrupt in the agricultural depression.

His son Robert was also made bankrupt when he tried to help his father.

Luckily, Robert's wife owned a house in Boroughbridge, near Harrogate, which she ran as a school.

They managed to get enough money together to send their son to Oxford to study medicine.