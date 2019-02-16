Prolific burglar jailed over £1.3m car theft racket after admitting offences in Yorkshire

A prolific burglar and car thief has been jailed for dozens of offences in Yorkshire and other parts of the north of England.

Bradley Dyer, 24, from Stockton-on-Tees, was a member of a gang that stole cars with a combined estimated value of more than £1.3m.

He was sentenced to eight years at Hull Crown Court after admitting 11 offences in Humberside Police’s force area plus another 72 in the West Yorkshire, Cleveland and Durham police force areas.

Dyer used car keys taken during burglaries to steal vehicles from outside properties.

Hull CID’s Det Sgt Andy Bradley said: “Bradley Dyer was part of a group committing burglary offences throughout the north of England.

“They have targeted high-value cars and have broken into the houses during the hours of darkness when the victims were at home.

“The value of the cars stolen is over £1.3m. An amount of these cars have been recovered.

“The high value of the stolen property shows how active this group has been.

“My team have conducted a thorough investigation working in conjunction with neighbouring forces to bring about this result.

“Bradley Dyer admitted all these offences and helped in the recovery of some of the vehicles.

“The main factor in this case is that the victims of his crimes now know who is responsible and the sentence may bring about some justice for them.”