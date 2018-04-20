Prolific Sheffield drug dealer put behind bars again

A prolific Sheffield drug dealer, previously sentenced to over 20 years in prison for the supply of Class A's, has been taken off the streets once more after police caught him selling heroin.

During a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, Judge Graham Reeds QC sentenced Bakish Khan to a total of five years, eight months in prison for two counts of possession with intent to supply heroin.

This was Khan's third conviction for the supply of Class A drugs, following a 15-year sentence for conspiracy to supply heroin in 2007 and a six-year sentence in 2003 for possession with intent to supply heroin.

Khan's latest spate of offending came to light at around 12.55pm on October 12 last year, when plain-clothed officers witnessed Khan engaging in a drug deal in Abbeyfield Road, Pitsmoor, said Carl Fitch, prosecuting.

"The defendant was arrested on the roadside, and searched his car. In a black bag was a tin containing 23 grams of heroin. After a brief struggle he was detained," said Mr Fitch, adding: "His accommodation was searched, and in there was a carrier bag containing 62.7 grams of heroin, bringing the total to 87.5 grams of heroin."

Under police interview, Khan, of Firshill Road, Pitsmoor initially claimed the heroin was for his own personal use, but subsequently pleaded guilty to the two offences of possession with intent to supply at an earlier hearing.

Talbir Singh, defending, told the court that a number of people had made references on Khan's behalf, and referred to a letter that Khan himself had written to Judge Reeds.

Judge Reeds told Khan that because this was his third conviction relating to the supply of Class A drugs he would be subject to the minimum sentence of seven years, but took into account credit of 'just under 20 per cent' for his guilty plea, and reduced the sentence to five years, eight months.

He said: "I have read the reports and references about you and the letter you have written to me. There are many people who have clearly seen another side of you, but unfortunately the part of you that resorts to street dealing has to be punished."

Judge Reeds also ordered for Khan's stash of drugs to be destroyed.

As he left court to begin his sentence, Khan said: "Thank you, Your Honour."