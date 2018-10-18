Pub seriously damaged in Bridlington fire

Have your say

A seaside pub is seriously damaged after a huge blaze which was tackled by dozens of firefighters.

The roof of the Londesborough pub on West Street in Bridlington was completely destroyed in the fire.

Six fire engines were called to the blaze yesterday afternoon and surrounding roads were cordoned off.

Gas and electricity supplies had to be turned off in the area and nearby householders were told to keep doors and windows closed as smoke billowed from the building.

Police are still at the scene this morning after the blaze left the building unstable.